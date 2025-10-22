Reform UK are ‘imploding’ on Cornwall Council, as their local council struggles continue to be shown up across the country.

Whether it’s bitter infighting in Kent, teenagers being left in charge or dozens of resignations, Reform aren’t covering themselves in glory.

And it seems that Cornwall is the latest region to have it local authority embroiled in a Reform circus.

Less than six months after the party’s local election success, chaos is reigning as the group’s leader and deputy leader resigned within two days of each other this week.

Reform UK in Cornwall imploding within six months of sweeping electionhttps://t.co/dIlJGZ1Qma — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) October 20, 2025

Reform won 28 councillors in May, making them the largest opposition group to the Lib Dem/Independent cabinet.

But any hope the party had of being a strong opposition hasn’t come to fruition because of “much-rumoured infighting” – a familiar tale for Reform at local council level.

Earlier this month, Reform’s deputy leader on the council Cllr Rowland O’Connor not only resigned from his position, but left the party altogether.

He said in a statement that remaining within Reform was “limiting my ability to speak and act freely for our community.”

Just two days later, Cllr Rob Parsonage departed his role as leader, Cornwall Live reports.

He said: “On Saturday [October 11] I decided to resign my position as Reform group leader on Cornwall Council. This will now allow me time to focus on my constituency activities in Torpoint.”

The resignations came after another Reform member in Cornwall, Curt Mellows, hit out at the party’s leadership, accusing them of “bullying and harassment within the party.”

The former chairman of the South East Cornwall branch of Reform UK said his complaints had been ignored both regionally and nationally.

Reacting to O’Connor’s resignation, Mellows said it was a consequene of Parsonage’s “complete unsuitability for the role” of leader.

“He possesses neither the intellect nor leadership qualities, or indeed any charisma at all, required for this important role,” he added.

Reform councillors have elected councillor Paul Ashton as their new leader on the council. However, Cornwall Live reported before his election that there are “likely to be further resignations with more councillors becoming independents.”