There has been a surge of bets on Donald Trump in the past 24 hours as punters remain unperturbed by his bizarre dance moves in Pennsylvania.

Tthe Republican nominee spent 40 minutes swaying to his favourite songs at a rally near Philadelphia at the weekend, prompting Kamala Harris to express apparent concern for his mental state.

“Hope he’s okay,” Harris, the US vice-president and Democratic nominee, posted on social media, accompanying footage of a performance that many observers agreed was bizarre, even by Trump’s standards.

But regardless, punters continue to favour the Republican candidate to become the next president of the USA.

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: “It’s been a monumental 24 hours on the Betfair Exchange US election winner market, with punters heavily backing Donald Trump, which has seen his odds drop to their lowest since late July when Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

“More than £2 million has been bet since yesterday, and the vast majority of that has been for the former President.

“The dial on our market temperature gauge has now moved even further in Donald Trump’s favour. The gauge takes the live data from the Betfair Exchange market and show’s how the race is going, and it is now telling us that Donald Trump is likely to win November’s vote.

“The last time his odds were this short was back in July, after Joe Biden officially announced that he was stepping down from the race.

“This has been a rollercoaster ride on the Betfair Exchange US election markets, with more than £140 million bet in total, and while the odds have been tight recently, the momentum is now very much in favour of Trump.”

