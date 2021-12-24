Ministers are pushing for a return of the imperial measurement for fizz favoured by Winston Churchill in a bid to cure the “EU hangover”, according to reports in the Telegraph.

Newly-promoted Brexit secretary Liz Truss is said to be considering a major review of the measurement, which was reportedly banned by Brussels in 1993.

The war-time leader said to enjoy ‘an imperial pint’, as half a bottle was “insufficient to tease my brains”.

It is also preferable over standard 750ml bottles because it provides four glasses rather than six, reducing the chance of leftovers having to be stored in the fridge.

But not everyone was popping the corks at the new announcement.

Here’s what people had to say:

160,000 dead. A nation in crisis and uncertainty and mourning for its loved ones. And Boris Johnson's government is busying itself bringing back pint bottles of champagne.



Utterly out of touch.https://t.co/NVzW0aiTM5 — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 23, 2021

🚨 | NEW: The Government is set to bring back the pint of champagne. It was banned while we were in the EU. Liz Truss has launched a major review



Via @Telegraph — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) December 23, 2021

Churchill was right. A pint of champagne is a wonderful measure. And I'd love to see them return to the shelves.

But the bottles fell out of favour long before the UK joined the UK — they were an anomaly even by the time he died in 1965. Their "banning" by EU was post-hoc https://t.co/fX53NAoENz — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) December 23, 2021

Hang on. Who’s going to make the pint bottles of Champagne for us? It is, by its nature, from – I can’t think of a milder way to say it – France. — Robert Wright (@RKWinvisibleman) December 24, 2021

BREAKING: For all those who say there are no benefits to Brexit, the government have announced they are to allow champagne to be sold in pint bottles. I bet you think the food shortages, trade barriers, loss of free movement and shrinking GDP have all been worth it now x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) December 23, 2021

As dead cats go, celebrating the chance of "a pint of champagne" is a new low. What's next, a KFC bucket of caviar? — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) December 23, 2021

