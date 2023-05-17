Mhairi Black was given a ticking off in the House of Commons for referring to the government as being “pished” during lockdown.

The SNP was in no mood to hold back as she ripped into the Tories for being “dangerous” and making “bad decisions on top of a global pandemic”.

She referred to the government as being “pished half the time at parties in Number 10,” in a reference to the partygate scandal.

Intervening, Dame Rosie Winterton said: “I should just say to the honourable lady, she really must not use language like that.”

But even she seemed to enjoy the remark a bit!

Watch the clip in full below:

This is not a cost of living crisis, this is a cost of greed crisis. pic.twitter.com/HT1LOcIChd — Mhairi Black MP🏳️‍🌈 (@MhairiBlack) May 16, 2023

