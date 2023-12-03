Though not quite an endorsement, this is about as close as you can get. Martin Schulz, the one-time leader of the European Parliament and current candidate to become Germany’s next Chancellor, believes that a Labour government would benefit the UK and the EU.

Britain ‘weak on its own after EU exit’ – Martin Schulz

Relations have been, somewhat predictably, strained during the Brexit era. Schulz himself has bemoaned the distance between both institutions, saying that the gap frows wider ‘every day’.

In an interview with The Observer, the former leader of Germany’s ruling party also called for the return of the Erasmus scheme, alongside other initiatives that foster ‘cultural exchanges’ between the UK and the EU.

Perhaps the most interesting facet of this conversation was Schulz’s opinions on who should be running Brexit Britain. He said that electing a Labour government would be the best path towards creating a more ‘sustainable’ relationship with the trading bloc.

Labour government preferred by top EU politician

With a General Election on the horizon, Labour will be looking to capitalise on the poor performance of the Tories and several scandals that have plagued the government in recent years. Keir Starmer, still trying to woo the floating voters, seems to have admirers across the water:

“The distance between the member states of the EU and the institutions of the union, and the UK, has increased during the last three or four years. Every day, it is a little bit more. Alone you are weak, together we are strong.”

“It is very important for the UK and the EU to find a way to get closer, not just on an economic and institutional level, but on a cultural and youth level. Having a Labour government offers the chance of of a more sustainable relationship.” | Martin Schulz