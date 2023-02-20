Sadiq Khan has doubled down on his thoughts on Brexit, saying you can’t ignore the evidence of the damage it has done.

Speaking on Radio 4, the London mayor responded to Sir Keir Starmer’s comments that he doesn’t think there’s a case for rejoining the single market.

“If you care deeply about our country as I do, it’s really important to look at the evidence”, he said.

The comments come a month after Khan hit out at the Government’s “denial and avoidance” of the “immense damage” Brexit is doing to the country.

In a speech at London’s Mansion House Government dinner on Thursday, he argued for a shift away from the current “unnecessarily hardline version” of Brexit towards greater alignment with Europe.

The mayor said: “I simply can’t keep quiet about the immense damage Brexit is doing.

“Ministers seem to have developed selective amnesia when it comes to one of the root causes of our problems.

“Brexit can’t be airbrushed out of history or the consequences wished away.”

