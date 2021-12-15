Liz Truss, never one to shy away from a dramatic staged photo, has outdone herself.
The foreign secretary, fresh from emulating Margaret Thatcher by sitting atop a tank on the border with Russia, tweeted a Christmas message on Wednesday morning.
And despite her best efforts at goodwill, the response was decidedly frosty, with Twitter users ribbing her for trying to look like the Queen.
Truss is one of the favourites to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, with her approval rating with Conservative Party members sky-high.
However that affection was sadly absent on Wednesday morning, as posters lined up to tear into the foreign secretary for her latest photoshoot.
Let’s take a look at some of the best responses.
Better luck next time, Liz.
