Liz Truss, never one to shy away from a dramatic staged photo, has outdone herself.

The foreign secretary, fresh from emulating Margaret Thatcher by sitting atop a tank on the border with Russia, tweeted a Christmas message on Wednesday morning.

And despite her best efforts at goodwill, the response was decidedly frosty, with Twitter users ribbing her for trying to look like the Queen.

Wishing everyone in the UK and around the world a merry Christmas 🇬🇧 🌎 pic.twitter.com/xPmsm2t7JH — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 15, 2021

Truss is one of the favourites to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, with her approval rating with Conservative Party members sky-high.

However that affection was sadly absent on Wednesday morning, as posters lined up to tear into the foreign secretary for her latest photoshoot.

Let’s take a look at some of the best responses.

So Liz Truss has done "photoshoot looking like Margaret Thatcher," and now "Photoshoot looking like The Queen." What British icons are left? Only "Flare Up The Bum Man." https://t.co/3GTRWD5PeT — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) December 15, 2021

When you’re definitely not going to be running to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader https://t.co/1dnm7VDIMA — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) December 15, 2021

Least subtle declaration of a leadership campaign ever https://t.co/OEA5vqlcZ9 — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) December 15, 2021

People around the world: "Who?" https://t.co/iEqfJAf6MF — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 15, 2021

The antique globe. Lord. Imperial nostalgia in government, exhibit 2781263631. via @domjoly https://t.co/jR49OQTudB — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) December 15, 2021

Not the prime ministerial portrait, she knows she’s up next. https://t.co/zdhadlA13F — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) December 15, 2021

You know, who's to say, you keep your head down, you could be in the hot seat. https://t.co/7WEg559cn6 pic.twitter.com/bhrqpHP2uK — Arj Singh (@singharj) December 15, 2021

Look everybody, I dressed up as the next Queen! https://t.co/SrzWJ6yFSG — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 15, 2021

"You need to make me look like a modern, forward-thinking Prime Minister. One fit to lead this country RIGHT into the 1970s." https://t.co/6fuH5QemIp — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) December 15, 2021

Better luck next time, Liz.

