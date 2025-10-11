Loyal followers of Liz Truss believe her time as prime minister has lasted 49 days longer than her “free speech” social media platform.

In April, The London Economic was the first to report that the disgraced PM wanted to launch an “uncensored” network similar to Donald Trump’s Truth Social. Now, Trussites, who have waited for months to download the app, have lost hope.

At the time, she told a hall of attendees at an event called Saving the West, who forked out between £250 to £1,000 to listen to her speak: “We are planning to launch it in the summer of this year, and there will be more news about it fairly soon, but I can’t say anymore at this stage.”

She said in “the home of free speech” (i.e Bedford): “You might think you can just get into No 10 and sign things off: you can’t.

“What I’m now thinking is we need a media network to be able to communicate to people so we can have a grassroots movement that is really demanding change of our leaders.

“As well as needing the good leaders, MPs, and business people running the departments, we actually need a grassroots movement in this country; otherwise, we won’t get the change.”

But since our story was followed up in The Times, Guardian, Telegraph, the BBC, Spectator, LBC, and HuffPost… Truss has not mentioned it.

Could this be because of the backlash from columnists and MPs?

Writing for the Right-wing Spectator magazine, Jawad Iqbal said: “It is understandable enough on a personal level that Truss desperately wants to restore her damaged reputation, but this really isn’t the way to do it.

“It’s a shame that she cannot see what is obvious to everyone else. Truss should do herself and everyone else a favour by taking some time away from the limelight.”

Zoe Williams of the Guardian said at the time: “It’s a puzzler, because if she wants to praise Donald Trump and Elon Musk, peddle dark conspiracy theories and give the fullest possible account of her grandiose self-belief, she’d be in great company on X.

“But that wouldn’t be thinking big enough – she wants to create an entirely new network, ‘uncensored and uncancellable’, which will grow a grassroots movement of Trussites.”