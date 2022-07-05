Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out rejoining the EU or the single market if Labour comes to power, insisting such moves would sow further division in Britain.

He also said the UK would not join a customs union under his party’s leadership, as he set out a five-point plan to “make Brexit work”.

Sir Keir said Labour is “claiming the centre ground of British politics once again”, not from a “mushy place of compromise”, but driven by “purpose” and “optimism”.

He said he would say more about how it intends to get the country’s economy growing again “in the weeks and months to come”, but the first step is to make a success of leaving the EU.

Discussing the new tack on GB News, former Labour advisor Scarlett MccGwire said the Labour leader is putting his “reputation on the line” in order to tell voters: “if you elect me as Prime Minister, Brexit will be Brexit”.

“The difference between me [Keir Starer] and Boris Johnson is I’m going to make it work whereas he isn’t.” she sadded.

Nigel Farage fired back: “Well what he’s really saying is let’s make Brexit boring.

“Let’s try and remove it as a political issue that can cause labour damage,” he added.

Six years’ ago Farage resigned as UKIP leader having achieved his political ambition of Brexit.

He was to be replaced by Paul Nuttal and then a succession of leaders who came and went in a comical fashion.

Yesterday he tweeted that “the current reputation of British politics is lower than it has ever been in modern times”, leading to many people saying the same thing:

We’re all trying to find who did this — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 5, 2022

Your lads are in charge. — Greg Herriett (@greg_herriett) July 5, 2022

And you being a major catalyst….. pic.twitter.com/3gsOH83vho — Alec Sandiford 🔶 (@AlSandiford87) July 4, 2022

The reputation of British politics was annihilated the minute Farage got involved. https://t.co/wziA72jbKg — ℓουℓου 🕷🐟❤ (@SkiptomyLoulou) July 4, 2022

Related: BBC journalist says ‘dogs on the street in Westminster’ knew what Pincher was like