Lee Anderson has thrown down the gauntlet after Gary Lineker criticised the home secretary on X (formerly Twitter).

The deputy Conservative chairman said the Match of the Day host should consider running against him in Ashfield at the next election, given that Labour has yet to select a candidate in the constituency.

Lineker criticised Suella Braverman for calling pro-Palestine demonstrators a “hate march” and defending their right to protest this weekend.

He wrote: “Marching and calling for a ceasefire and peace so that more innocent children don’t get killed is not really the definition of a hate march.”

Anderson told the Express: “It looks like the BBC’s highest-paid publicly funded stars can continue to bite the hand that feeds them. Lineker is laughing all the way to the bank while attacking our Home Secretary.”

He added: “Maybe he should stand for parliament, I hear Ashfield Labour are looking for a candidate.”

Electoral Calculus data gives Labour a 65 per cent chance of winning the seat, with Anderson left languishing on just 17 per cent.

It’s worth a shot, right?

Related: Suella sack games: Top Tories tell Sunak to ‘give her what she wants’