The Labour Party has pledged to bring the railways back into public ownership if it wins the next election, shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh announced today.

Speaking at the party’s annual gathering in Liverpool, Haigh said that power needed to be “in the hands of the public” following years of failure under private ownership.

She said: “We will cast aside the tired dogma that has failed passengers.

“We will improve services and lower fares. And, yes, conference, Labour in power will bring our railways back into public ownership where they belong.”

TSSA General Secretary, Manuel Cortes, has welcomed a renewed pledge by Labour to nationalise the rail network upon winning power at the next general election.

He said: “Not only does nationalisation make perfect economic sense and boost our response to the ever more pressing climate emergency, but it is also the right thing to do for hard pressed passengers and our brilliant rail workers.”

Cortes added that the Labour plans would also lead to an Elizabeth Line for the North, Northern Powerhouse Rail and the HS2 to be built in full.

“We have a Tory government intent on slashing pay and jobs across our railways which has resulted in a national rail dispute. Lou Haigh is spot on when she says privatisation has created a “cash machine” for greedy shareholders.

“There can be no doubt now in the minds of millions of passengers that a Labour government will act on their behalf giving us the railways we all need for the future, including HS2 which should not only be built in full but go all the way to Scotland.”

Related: UK economy to grow slower than previously predicted in 2022 – OECD