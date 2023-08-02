Campaigning is to begin in earnest for the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, triggered by the Covid rule-breaking of current MP Margaret Ferrier.

Ms Ferrier announced she will not stand in the by-election when 11,896 of her constituents signed Scotland’s first recall petition after the former SNP MP travelled by train at the height of pandemic in September 2020, having tested positive for the virus.

Scottish Labour candidate Michael Shanks and deputy party leader Dame Jackie Baillie will launch the party’s campaign, meanwhile SNP councillor Katy Loudon aims to take the seat.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party 1/14 to win South Lanarkshire constituency from SNP, according to the latest odds.

William Kedjanyi, Political betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “With yet another by-election triggered after the dismissal of former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier from office, we make Labour the overwhelming favourites to snap up the vacant Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat.

“Keir Starmer has made no secret of his desire to re-establish his party’s Scottish credentials, with Labour’s Michael Shanks priced at 1/14 to prise the seat from the SNP’s grasp when constituents take to the polls later this year as his party’s polls surge in Scotland.

“The SNP – who have been hit with big scandals since Humza Yousaf’s election as leader – will have to force the issue if they are to reclaim their seat at 8/1, with the Tories a long-shot at 20/1.”

