Labour MP Karl Turner has had the party whip suspended following his recent conduct.

The Mirror reports that the Kingston upon Hull East MP has been informed by the Chief Whip this afternoon that he was being suspended from Labour over his recent conduct.

The publication says this is understood to be in relation to Turner’s pattern of behaviour towards Labour colleagues.

READ NEXT: Ministers look to scrap Palantir’s £330m NHS contract

In recent weeks, Turner has been outspoken in his criticism of Keir Starmer’s government on a number of issues, particularly plans to scrap jury trials for sentences of less than three years.

In a post on X on Tuesday afternoon, Turner claimed he had not been told that he was losing the whip before the news broke.

He wrote: “I am being told that I have had the whip suspended but I have not had any notification from the whips about this. It seems journalists have been told but I have not.”

I am being told that I have had the whip suspended but I have not had any notification from the whips about this. It seems journalists have been told but I have not. — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) March 31, 2026

Last week, Turner said he did not believe that Starmer’s former chief of staff Morgan McSweeney had his phone stolen.

The phone is believed to contain messages from Peter Mandelson.

However, Turner later wrote in a post: “I got the memo now. Morgan McSweeney was mugged, reported that to the police, followed all the processes. Any questions around this is just conspiracy theory territory, really. Let’s move along now.”

He has made no secret of his disdain for McSweeney in the past though, labelling him a “lying b*****d” in an interview.

Turner has also been critical of Starmer for not allowing Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election.