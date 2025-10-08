Everyone has pointed out the exact same thing as Kemi Badenoch delivered her speech to the Tory conference complaining about broken Britain.

On Wednesday, the beleaguered Tory leader stood up to address her party’s conference in Manchester.

Predictably, she spent much of the speech complaining about the state of things in the UK, and in particular attacking Keir Starmer’s government.

Badenoch claimed that only the Conservatives “can deliver the stronger economy & stronger borders that will give people a more prosperous future.”

But it seems the Tories have had a mass case of memory loss, forgetting who was in charge of things for 14 years – and everyone was keen to point this out.

One person wrote: “Kemi Badenoch delivering a speech as if the Conservatives have just spent the last fourteen years in opposition and not running the country into the ground.”

Guardian journalist Pippa Crerar said Badenoch’s messages about the Tories being the only “competent” party to lead Britain is a “hard message to land when the Tories have just run the country for 14 years.”

Labour MP Connor Naismith noted that by highlighting issues such as potholes and GP waiting times, Badenoch was simply “complaining about the Tories’ own failures.”

Meanwhile, Byline Times editor Adam Bienkov pointed out that Badenoch had been “part of a government that raised taxes and immigration levels by record amounts, whilst changing leader no fewer than four times,” as she complained about Labour’s record.

And someone else said the Tory leader’s speech was simply “pointing out all the negative impacts of 14 years of Tory governance, claiming they are the only ones to fix the things they broke and then telling Tory members to remember to vote for them next time.”