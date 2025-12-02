Sir Keir Starmer has finally spoken out about the damage Brexit has done to the UK, its economy and its standing in the world.

In two speeches on Monday, the prime minister specifically called out Britain’s departure from the European Union as one of the main reasons for the nation’s economic malaise.

First, in a press conference voicing his support for Rachel Reeves’ budget, Sir Keir said it was time to “confront the reality that the Brexit deal we have significantly hurt our economy.“

The PM went on to say that the UK needs to “keep moving towards a closer relationship with the EU” in order to “reduce friction.”

“We have to be grown up about that, to accept that this will require trade offs,” he continued.

“That applies to our trading relations all across the world, and as you’ve seen already with this government, there are deals to be done if you’re committed to building relationships.”

Later in the day, Sir Keir mentioned Brexit again in his annual Mansion House speech on foreign policy.

The prime minister said Brexit “broke” the widely-held consensus that Britain should be a outward-looking leading power on the world stage.

Whilst Starmer acknowledged that the Brexit vote was a “fair, democratic expression” that he will “always respect,” he said that “how it was sold and delivered was wrong.”

“Wild promises were made to the British people and not fulfilled,” he continued. “We’re still dealing with the consequences today, in our economy and in trust, in the degradation of political debate.”

Starmer said the country needs to “learn” from Brexit and “use it to inform what comes next.”

“The idea that leaving the EU was the answer to all our cares and concerns has clearly been proved wrong,” he added.

He specifically mentioned how those calling for the UK to leave the European Convention of Human Rights are simply making the same empty promises as the Brexit campaign did.

Starmer also called out those suggesting the UK should leave NATO, a policy that Your Party co-founders Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have both called for.

Finally, the government is discussing the damage of Brexit and, perhaps most importantly, talking about how to take genuine steps to reverse it.