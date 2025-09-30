Keir Starmer has said Nigel Farage “doesn’t like Britain” as he delivered his speech to the Labour party conference.

Speaking in Liverpool on Tuesday, the prime minister asked the audience: “When was the last time you heard Nigel Farage say anything positive about Britain’s future?

“He can’t, he doesn’t like Britain.”

Sir Keir accused Farage and others on the right of wanting to turn Britain into a competition of victims and encouraging working class people not to trust each other.

But the PM said the UK is a “decent, pragmatic, tolerant and reasonable country”.

🚨🎥 WATCH: Keir Starmer hits out at Nigel Farage



"Think about it. When was the last time you heard Nigel Farage say anything positive about Britain's future. He can't. He doesn't like Britain. Doesn't believe in Britain" pic.twitter.com/E71i7AuYmj — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 30, 2025

Starmer went on to say that Reform and Farage really want the UK ‘to fail’ instead of succeed.

Earlier in the speech, Starmer said the country is facing a “fork in the road,” where “we can choose decency, or we can choose division. Renewal or decline.”

He cautioned against what he called the “politics of grievance,” declaring that Britain faces a “fight for the soul of our country”, a struggle he likened to the task of rebuilding after the war.

Although the journey toward renewal will be “long” and “difficult,” Starmer argued it will ultimately lead to a transformed nation — a “land of dignity and respect.”

He painted a vision of a better Britain, where flags “fly proudly” as the nation embraces diversity and stands united against racism.