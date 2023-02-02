Boris Johnson spends his days painting cows when he’s not attending lavish speaking gigs across the world, he has revealed.

Speaking to Nadine Dorries in a TalkTV interview to be screened tomorrow he said he is enjoying the calmness being out of the top job affords.

So much so, in fact, that he has taken to painting farmyard animals.

He told Dorries: “I’ve got a project which is to master the form of the cow.”

It’s not the first time he’s spoken about his love of painting. Back in 2019, when he was campaigning to succeed Theresa May as PM, he said he enjoyed relaxing by painting buses.

He told Talk Radio at the time: “I like to paint. Or I make things. I have a thing where I make models of buses.

“What I make is, I get old, I don’t know, wooden crates, and I paint them. It’s a box that’s been used to contain two wine bottles, right, and it will have a dividing thing. And I turn it into a bus.

“So I put passengers – I paint the passengers enjoying themselves on a wonderful bus – low carbon, of the kind that we brought to the streets of London, reducing C02, reducing nitrous oxide, reducing pollution.”

Related: Neil Kinnock repeats warnings about life under Tory rule – 40 years on from first thundering speech