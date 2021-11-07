Boris Johnson will be in search of another scalp as he tries to bury his botched attempt to rig the standards system for his friend and Brexit ally Owen Paterson.

The PM promised MPs a fresh vote on his suspension for an alleged breach of lobbying rules “as soon as possible” after performing an extraordinary U-turn last week.

Facing widespread outrage, Johnson backed down on plans to prevent the senior Conservative’s immediate suspension by launching a review of the entire disciplinary system.

Paterson has since resigned as a result.

Sleaze row

Conservative MPs expressed anger over the affair after they were ordered to back the controversial move that triggered a new sleaze row just a day before the U-turn.

The climbdown came shortly after Lord Evans, the chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, condemned the plans as being “deeply at odds with the best traditions of British democracy”.

Moments later, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg announced ministers would seek “cross-party” changes to the system after acknowledging a “certain amount of controversy”.

Position has become “untenable”

But according to Chris Bryant, the chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, Rees-Mogg’s position has become “untenable” on the back of the scandal.

Speaking to the i newspaper, he said: “I personally think the Leader of the House’s position has become untenable.

“He has created a crisis for Parliament by standing out and talking for 45 minutes in favour of a motion that was the direct, polar opposite of the rule of law.

Asked how the Tories got themselves into the mess the Labour MP said: “A number have felt bruised by the process. I guess including the Prime Minister.

“A Conservative MP has also told me that the ‘knobs’ of the party told the ‘oiks’ what to do, and the ‘nobs’ don’t necessarily have the best political antennae.

“And I think Jacob Rees-Mogg wanted to deliver an outcome because of a personal friendship.”

