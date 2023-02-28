Boris Johnson failed to make an appearance in the House of Commons after Rishi Sunak secured a historic deal with the European Union over Northern Ireland.

The former prime minister’s controversial legislation to override post-Brexit rules in the island of Ireland was spectacularly dumped by his predecessor-but-one on Monday in a newly-negotiated deal.

In a Commons address, Sunak told MPs that his new deal “puts beyond all doubt that we’ve now taken back control”, echoing Johnson’s slogan.

Johnson had been warning his successor that scrapping the legislation would be a “great mistake”.

But he was noticeably absent in Parliament on Monday as the deal was unveiled.

Thankfully, it didn’t go unnoticed:

It’s the way he tells them…



Sunak thanks his predecessors for “laying the groundwork” to his deal.



All eyes on Boris Johnson’s usual seat. “Where is he?” ask Labour MPs. pic.twitter.com/jMDdVwOuPP — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) February 27, 2023

House of Commons packed for Sunak statement on NI Protocol – with one notable blond exception — George Parker (@GeorgeWParker) February 27, 2023

Boris not in the chamber. Which indicates Rishi has won. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) February 27, 2023

No sign of Boris Johnson or Liz Truss in the Chamber. #Brexit #WindsorAgreement — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) February 27, 2023

