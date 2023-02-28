Boris Johnson failed to make an appearance in the House of Commons after Rishi Sunak secured a historic deal with the European Union over Northern Ireland.
The former prime minister’s controversial legislation to override post-Brexit rules in the island of Ireland was spectacularly dumped by his predecessor-but-one on Monday in a newly-negotiated deal.
In a Commons address, Sunak told MPs that his new deal “puts beyond all doubt that we’ve now taken back control”, echoing Johnson’s slogan.
Johnson had been warning his successor that scrapping the legislation would be a “great mistake”.
But he was noticeably absent in Parliament on Monday as the deal was unveiled.
Thankfully, it didn’t go unnoticed:
