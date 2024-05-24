Former Labour Party representative Jeremy Corbyn has been tipped to win the Islington North seat following the announcement that he’s standing as an independent MP at the general election.

Corbyn, who was blocked from standing for Labour after being suspended as an MP in 2020, will be running against a – as yet un-announced – Labour candidate for the Islington North seat as an independent and is odds-on at 8/13 to triumph on 4th July.

Appealing to lifelong Labour voters, Corbyn said he is “here to represent the people of Islington North on exactly the same principles that I’ve stood by my whole life: social justice, human rights and peace”.

He went on to say that “these principles are needed now more than ever before”, vowing to defend “a genuine alternative to the corrupt years of this Tory government”, including rent controls, public ownership of energy and water, the abolition of the two-child benefits cap, a Green New Deal, and an ethical foreign policy based on peace and human rights.

Mr Corbyn added: “When I was first elected, I made a promise to stand by my constituents no matter what. In Islington North, we keep our promises.”

ALSO READ: Jeremy Corbyn unanimously backed by Labour Party members in his Islington North seat

William Kedjanyi, Political Betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “Ever since Labour’s refusal to let Jeremy Corbyn stand for the party, it seemed inevitable that he would run as an independent for the Islington North seat at the general election.

“Whilst independent candidates have struggled to win at previous general elections, given his popularity in the area and personal mandate, we’ve given him a price of 8/13 to triumph over Starmer when the nation heads to the polls.”

Related: Jeremy Corbyn to stand as independent candidate in General Election