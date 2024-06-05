James Cleverly has been reminded of a tweet he posted about Jeremy Corbyn as he blasted “unacceptable” attacks on Nigel Farage.

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested after the Reform UK leader was doused with a drink outside a pub in Essex.

Images appear to show a McDonald’s banana milkshake being thrown at Farage as he left the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton.

The veteran Eurosceptic had been speaking to reporters in the pub after his rally at Clacton Pier.

He was seen with the yellow drink splattered across his dark blue suit as he boarded his campaign bus.

Responding to the incident, home secretary Cleverly posted: “The assault on Nigel Farage is unacceptable, just as it would be for any candidate.

“There is no excuse to resort to behaviour like this. We may disagree, but we debate, and then we vote.

“That’s democracy.”

But he had a different attitude when a similar incident happened to Jeremy Corbyn in 2019.

Cleverly tweeted a picture of a ‘boom’ GIF featuring actress Anna Hendricks from a scene in the film Pitch Perfect after the former Labour leader was hit by an egg on the campaign trail.

A man, reportedly a pro-Brexit campaigner, carried out the attack as Corbyn visited a Muslim centre in his constituency.

'Tory deputy chairman James Cleverly tweets 'boom' GIF over Corbyn egg attack



It came after the Labour leader was hit with an egg during a visit to a Muslim centre in his constituency'https://t.co/Dn1v7DbpmR https://t.co/2DHVeDHMoK pic.twitter.com/LfNTdVQgeC — Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) June 4, 2024

