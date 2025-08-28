Jacob Rees-Mogg has managed to go full Alan Partridge as he filmed himself trying to investigate an apparent asylum hotel in Somerset.

Since tasting general election defeat last summer, Moggy has fallen back on a career in TV to occupy himself. This has included continuing to front his own GB News show called State of the Nation.

This week, the former Tory MP decided to hop on the asylum hotel fury band wagon by heading to a hotel in north Somerset which he suspected of housing asylum seekers.

What followed was four minutes of utterly bizarre television, featuring Mogg driving his Jag down country roads, pointing at signposts as he talked viewers through the various villages of Somerset, and peering over walls as he tried to get a glimpse into the hotel grounds.

Earlier this week, @Jacob_Rees_Mogg visited a hotel in North Somerset suspected of housing asylum seekers. This is what was found…



🔓 Become a GB News Member: https://t.co/mNsRsGC8ef pic.twitter.com/eoQWE638tm — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 27, 2025

All in all, it makes for some of the most Partridge-esque TV you’ve ever seen.

Of course, it seems that Rees-Mogg has already forgotten who was responsible for the surge in asylum hotels – the Tories.

Yes, it was under the Tory governments Mogg himself was a part of that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers increased dramatically.

As per statistics from the Home Office, the use of asylum hotels peaked in September 2023, with 56,000 migrants being housed during that particular month over more than 400 hotels – something that Robert Jenrick was recently reminded of.

These numbers have since fallen significantly, with 32,345 asylum seekers housed in 218 hotels as of March 2025.