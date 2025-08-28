The UK government has issued a response to the sudden eruption of the English flag flying campaign currently taking over the nation.

Recent weeks has seen much of the English population taking to the streets to hoist English flags in the street and paint roundabouts with the St George’s cross.

Flag fever got so out of hand that some proud patriots managed to accidently paint one roundabout in Walsall with a Danish flag instead of an English one.

The debate has hinged around many people arguing that the English flag represents undertones of racism and far-right nationalism.

Meanwhile, others say that people should be proud of where they come from and that flying the flag is normal in all other countries.

In 2021, Boris Johnson’s government issued a “plain English guide” on flying flags.

The guidance stated that the flag is a “symbol of national unity and pride”, and encouraged ” the flying of the Union Flag on all UK government buildings throughout the year, alongside other national and local flags.”

“We are keen for local authorities and other local organisations to follow suit,” it added.

Now, the current Labour government have confirmed to LBC that this guidance is still policy and has not been changed.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “Flags are a vital part of celebrating our heritage and tradition. It is for councils to deal with specific issues in their areas, but we are clear they should make sensible decisions, taking into account the safety of their residents.”

So far, Keir Starmer and his government have avoided weighing in on the flag debate, leaving it up to local councils and authorities as to what flags they remove and leave up.