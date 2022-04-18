Jacob Rees-Mogg was rinsed on social media on Sunday, as cool and anti-poverty campaigner crucified an Easter tweet.

The Brexit minister, a devout Catholic, tweeted to his 449,000 followers: “Christ is risen, Alleluia. He is risen indeed, Alleluia, Alleluia.”

But he was torched by Monroe, whose response to Rees-Mogg’s set Twitter alight.

They said: “Jesus would have flipped a table and driven you out of the temple FYI x.

“’They claim to know God, but by their actions they deny him. They are detestable, disobedient and unfit for doing anything good’ – Titus 1:16.”

Jesus would have flipped a table and driven you out of the temple FYI x



“They claim to know God, but by their actions they deny him. They are detestable, disobedient and unfit for doing anything good.” – Titus 1:16. — Jack Monroe ♿️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@BootstrapCook) April 17, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Monroe’s comments were quickly hailed by the great and good of Twitter.

"Thou shalt not get into a twitter debate with @BootstrapCook and not expect to be royally schooled"



– The Book of @GreatRatios, 8:6 pic.twitter.com/W5ziRbzgTt — Dr Ryan Bramley 🐻 (@BramleyTweets) April 17, 2022

You are perfection — Dr Amir Khan GP (@DrAmirKhanGP) April 17, 2022

There's a place reserved in my heart for Jack Monroe https://t.co/84q4F80H4c — Sofia – Speaker of Shizzle since 1998 (@nofearbsocial) April 17, 2022

Jack Monroe’s reply to

Rees Mogg’s shameful hypocrisy is my tweet of the day.

Happy Easter! 😁 https://t.co/RZOJdfncdR — Jeff Monteen (@localhero247) April 17, 2022

Better luck next year, Jacob.

Related: Tory denies claims UK is ‘outsourcing’ migrant responsibilities to Rwanda