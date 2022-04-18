Jacob Rees-Mogg was rinsed on social media on Sunday, as cool and anti-poverty campaigner crucified an Easter tweet.
The Brexit minister, a devout Catholic, tweeted to his 449,000 followers: “Christ is risen, Alleluia. He is risen indeed, Alleluia, Alleluia.”
But he was torched by Monroe, whose response to Rees-Mogg’s set Twitter alight.
They said: “Jesus would have flipped a table and driven you out of the temple FYI x.
“’They claim to know God, but by their actions they deny him. They are detestable, disobedient and unfit for doing anything good’ – Titus 1:16.”
Unsurprisingly, Monroe’s comments were quickly hailed by the great and good of Twitter.
Better luck next year, Jacob.
