An old Question Time clip has resurfaced this week as the Tories face three challenging by-elections in once-safe seats.

Voters headed to the polls this morning for crunch elections after Rishi Sunak conceded they could be in for a rough night as the votes get counted.

Labour hopes to snatch Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which was Boris Johnson’s seat until he quit, and Selby and Ainsty – vacated by his ally Nigel Adams’ resignation.

The Liberal Democrats are eying victory in the contest in Somerton and Frome that was triggered by David Warburton quitting after admitting cocaine use amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Losses for the Tories in all of them would be the first time in 55 years that a government has been defeated in three by-elections on the same day.

Ahead of the vote, this Question Time resurfaced on social media which gives a pretty accurate overview of what the Tories have achieved over the past 13 years.

Watch it below:

