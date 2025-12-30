Lucy Connolly has celebrated Nigel Farage reporting British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El Fattah to the police over historic social media posts.

There are calls for Abd El Fattah to be deported and stripped of his UK citizenship after tweets dating back to 2010 from him emerged. In the posts, he called for Zionists to be killed and violence against the police, and said he ‘doesn’t like white people.’

These resurfaced just days after Abd El Fattah arrived in the UK after he was released from prison in Egypt, something the Tories had campaigned for consistently during their time in government.

On Sunday, Reform leader Nigel Farage said he had reported the activist to counter-terrorism police, a post that was later shared by Lucy Connolly.

She wrote: “Yas Nige.”

Immediately, the irony of this was plain for everyone to see. Connolly was of course jailed over a social media post in which she urged her followers to “set fire” to hotels housing asylum seekers.

Farage’s Reform were quick to try and make a hero of her, arguing her sentence was an infringement on free speech and represented “two-tier justice.”

But it seems in the case of Abd El Fattah, the likes of Connolly and Farage now think people SHOULD be convicted for social media posts.

BREAKING: Lucy Connolly and her followers thinks people should go to prison for social media posts. pic.twitter.com/wFuGRORX41 — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) December 29, 2025

Amazing how many people who insisted Lucy Connolly was a free speech martyr being unfairly punished for mere “hurty words” are now furious about other, similarly vile social media posts. — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) December 29, 2025

Lucy Connolly believes people should be jailed for offensive posts on social media. #Irony pic.twitter.com/aN6VtSyz7Y — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) December 29, 2025

Abd El Fattah has apologised for the old posts, saying he understood “how shocking and hurtful” the posts were.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has launched a review into what she calls the “serious information failures” in the case.

Downing Street has defended its campaign for Abd El Fattah’s release.

A spokesperson for Keir Starmer said on Monday: “We welcome the return of a British citizen unfairly detained abroad, as we would in all cases and as we have done in the past. That is central to Britain’s commitment to religious and political freedom. It doesn’t change the fact that we have condemned the nature of these historic tweets and we consider them to be abhorrent.”