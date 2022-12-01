Ian Blackford has resigned as leader of the SNP group at Westminster, according to reports.
“Now is the right time for fresh leadership at Westminster”, he said.
The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber is tipped to be replaced by Stephen Flynn, who mounted an unsuccessful coup attempt against him two weeks ago.
Yesterday, Blackford called on the prime minister to “admit that Brexit is a significant long-term cause of the UK economic crisis”, branding the UK’s departure from the European Union the “elephant in the room that neither the Tories or Labour are willing to confront”.
This is a breaking news story