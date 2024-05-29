Derogatory comments made by Iain Dale about Tunbridge Wells have come back to haunt him after he quit his broadcasting job to run for parliament… in Tunbridge Wells.

Dale has announced he is leaving LBC to stand as a candidate in the General Election, with Sky News reporting that he will be bidding to contest the Tory safe seat in Kent.

It’s not the first time Dale has tried to enter Westminster, having previously run in 2005 where he lost in Norfolk North.

Announcing his decision live on LBC on Tuesday night, Dale said: “I am putting my hat in the ring again to be a candidate at the General Election.

“Whatever the result, I feel I can play a role in restoring trust and honesty in politics. There are no guarantees I will be selected, let alone elected, but I know that I would forever kick myself if I didn’t at least have a go.”

Dale said he had two ambitions in life – to be a radio presenter and an MP.

He did concede, however, that it did not go well when he last stood as a candidate in 2005, saying that the “electorate fought back”.

And he could have a fight on his hands if he wants to hold Tunbridge Wells for the Conservatives after these comments resurfaced.

Oh, dear!

“I’ve lived in Tunbridge Wells since 1997, slightly against my will, in that my partner comes from Tunbridge Wells…



I’ve never liked the place, um, still don’t and would happily live somewhere else”



