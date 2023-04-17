Alexandra Phillips, the new female face of Reform UK, has made her toe-curling debut on the speaking circuit as the party warms up for the next election.

The former Cambridge Analytica employee has been rolled out as the party bids to win back Red Wall Brexiteers with a pledge to hold the Conservative party’s feet to the fire so that “its skin crackles”.

She has been appointed to advise leader Richard Tice and be a key face of the party, but if her first speech is anything to go by, she may do little more than compound their woes.

Giving her first speech, Phillips said she is “white” and “doesn’t feel ashamed” before giving off strong Liz Truss ‘pork markets’ vibes.

“I am a woman and I don’t have balls it down there. But I have balls, I tell you that”.

Watch the painfully cringe clip in full before:

Alexandra Phillips here… Former Brexit Party MEP and #CambridgeAnalytica employee!



Getting some serious "Pork Markets" vibes from her!



And what a lovely, diverse audience of gammons Reform UK have predictably attracted here!



THAT IS A DISGRACE!pic.twitter.com/oSNohEZklp — Tobi (@TobiFrenzen) April 16, 2023

