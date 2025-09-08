The Telegraph’s hypocrisy over its coverage of Angela Rayner’s resignation from government has not gone unnoticed by some on social media.

Last week, Rayner resigned from her cabinet roles as deputy prime minister and housing secretary, along with also leaving her position as deputy leader of the Labour Party.

This came after she admitted underpaying stamp duty on the £800,000 home and referred herself to the prime minister’s ethics adviser.

The story about the stamp duty she had paid on the East Sussex property was initially reported by the Daily Telegraph, and the right-wing publication has taken much glee in managing to start the snowball that ultimately led to her departure from government.

But would you believe that on the exact same day Rayner resigned for underpaying tax on a property, the Telegraph published an article giving readers advice on “how to avoid tax on your second home.”

The subheading of the article reads: “From stamp duty to council tax, shield your wealth from Labour’s tightening net.”

This didn’t go unnoticed by some on social media.

Two articles on the same day in the Telegraph#AngelaRayner pic.twitter.com/PVyDS9jpBC — Jane 🌱💙🇺🇦💚 (@localnotail) September 5, 2025