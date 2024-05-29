Mel Stride and Bim Afolami were forced to defend Conservative Party smears of Angela Rayner after it was announced the police would be taking no further action over the house row.

The deputy Labour leader had faced claims she may have broken electoral law and dodged capital gains tax and council tax because of the way she and her then husband used separate homes.

But Greater Manchester Police and Stockport Council both confirmed they would take no further action against the Ashton-under-Lyne MP.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Following allegations about Angela Rayner MP, Greater Manchester Police has completed a thorough, carefully considered and proportionate investigation.

“We have concluded that no further police action will be taken.”

The police investigation was triggered by a complaint from Tory deputy chairman James Daly.

It became a common Tory smear for several weeks before the investigation drew to a close.

Discussing the matter during the TV rounds, both Bim Afolami and Mel Stride were asked whether they would now apologise for orchestrating a very public campaign against Rayner.

Both, surprisingly, declined.

Sophy Ridge, "Do you want to apologise to Angela Rayner?"



Bim Afolami, "No.. I've got nothing else to add"



SR, "You have quite a lot to add before, didn't you?"



BA, "She could have put an end to a lot of speculation rather than allow it to drag on.. She could have put an end… pic.twitter.com/Dn7LpmNWMn — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 28, 2024

Mel Stride's car crash interview over Angela Rayner



Krishnan Guru-Murthy, "Given the police have dropped the investigation into Angela Rayner, I asked Conservative MP Mel Stride whether the Conservative party owe her an apology"



Mel Stride, "No, I don't think so"



KGM, "So she… pic.twitter.com/3XAV0DFsg1 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 28, 2024

