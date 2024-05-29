Mel Stride and Bim Afolami were forced to defend Conservative Party smears of Angela Rayner after it was announced the police would be taking no further action over the house row.
The deputy Labour leader had faced claims she may have broken electoral law and dodged capital gains tax and council tax because of the way she and her then husband used separate homes.
But Greater Manchester Police and Stockport Council both confirmed they would take no further action against the Ashton-under-Lyne MP.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Following allegations about Angela Rayner MP, Greater Manchester Police has completed a thorough, carefully considered and proportionate investigation.
“We have concluded that no further police action will be taken.”
The police investigation was triggered by a complaint from Tory deputy chairman James Daly.
It became a common Tory smear for several weeks before the investigation drew to a close.
Discussing the matter during the TV rounds, both Bim Afolami and Mel Stride were asked whether they would now apologise for orchestrating a very public campaign against Rayner.
Both, surprisingly, declined.