Forget about the launch of FIFA 23, the biggest gaming news is coming out of Westminster.

After a catastrophic couple of weeks which sparked an economic crisis, Prime Minister Liz Truss has a new accolade, joining the likes of Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog as a star of a fast-paced platform game: In Liz We Trust?

Released today, the addictive 8-bit romp is sure to be a hit with anyone fed up with rising energy bills, mortgage spikes, bankers’ bonuses, hedge fund profiteers and a falling pound.

In Liz We Trust?

In the game, you get a chance to control the Prime Minister (and yes, she is for turning) on her mission to grab as many pound coins from British homes as possible and deliver them to the City of London.

The only thing getting in Liz’s way are Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer; Conservative Party plotter, Michael Gove, regional BBC journalists and Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey. And unlike her predecessor, Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister in this game only has three lives before it is GAME OVER.

The satirical spoof In Liz We Trust? was conceived and developed in just five days by Construct in collaboration with creative agency, Cow and games developer Bart Alluyn of Lessis Games.

Of course, mini-Liz is a simulacrum of the real-life walking-talking version, so she’s dressed in a dour pencil skirt and blazer – and those highly inappropriate and already infamous white trainers debuted during the recent interview with Sky News’ political correspondent Beth Rigby.

“Satirical twist”

Commenting on the release of the game, Tom Gullen, Co-Founder at Construct said: “We provide a platform for users to make video games for educational, recreational, and business purposes.

“It’s quick, cheap, and easy to do and anyone can create a game in a matter of hours without any knowledge of coding. In Liz We Trust? was conceived and developed in three working days at a cost of just £750, which is even less these days than it was before the mini-budget’.

“Following the catastrophic fallout from Liz’s first weeks in power, we were naturally concerned as a small British business.

“We thought the best thing we could do was what we do best, with a satirical twist, to put a smile on people’s faces in otherwise grim times. We are sure it’ll big a big hit with everyone across the nation, from Nichola Sturgeon to Rishi Sunak.”

Play:

Related: New labour figures show PM is a ‘card-carrying member of her anti-growth coalition’