Michael Gove has been filmed getting his boogie on in Aberdeen for the second time in two years.

The levelling-up secretary was spotted in Club Tropicana on Saturday throwing some shapes on the dancefloor.

He was last seen strutting his stuff in the Granite City in August 2021in a clip that went viral on social media.

Gove’s moves received a mixed reaction at the time, with one person saying they cringed so hard they “shed a layer of skin”, while Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood awarded the Tory MP a measly three out of ten for his performance owing to a shoddy core.

This time around, Gove was spotted jiving with a younger woman, twirling her around the dance floor.

🚨 | NEW: Michael Gove hits the dancefloor again

A photo of the MP was shared on social media by club boss Tony Cochrane, who wrote on Facebook: “Michael Gove having [a] wee boogie at Club Tropicana & Venga Aberdeen tonight.”

He said: “I’ve been told he was nice to everyone who spoke to him or got photos. Any politician is welcome anytime, they’re only human and enjoying their time off.

“Maybe Nicola would consider having her leaving party at Edinburgh or Glasgow Tropicana. I would love to have her along.”

Michael Gove was out on the town in Aberdeen at the weekend.



