George Galloway is considering running against Andy Burnham in the May elections

The Workers Party of Britain leader won the Rochdale by-election with 40 per cent of the vote last month

But he is already planning his next political move

George Galloway is reportedly considering running against Andy Burnham to be Greater Manchester mayor… just weeks after he bagged a seat in the House of Commons in the Rochdale by-election.

The controversial Workers Party of Britain leader took aim at his former party, the Tories and the Budget in his Commons return this week, describing Jeremy Hunt’s announcement as an “absolute nothing burger” which would not help Rochdale, the town he now represents.

But questions have been raised about how much he truly cares about his constituents after reports emerged that he is already planning his next political move.

According to reports in the Manchester Evening News, Galloways is considering standing against Burnham to be Greater Manchester mayor in the election in May.

He has told the M.E.N. that if he stands for mayor, he would run on a platform of getting a ‘better deal’ for the city’s surrounding towns.

“Andy Burnham has been seduced by the undoubtedly bright lights of the metropolis. But it’s fairly dark and austere out here in ‘Greater’ Manchester”, he said.

Galloway has previously represented seats in Glasgow, east London and Bradford in the Commons, for Labour and later the Respect Party.

The newly elected MP swept to victory in greater Manchester seat Rochdale in February, gaining almost 40 per cent of the vote in a contest mired in chaos and controversy and dominated by the Gaza conflict.

