Man, does this leave a sour taste. It’s been reported by The Guardian that Rishi Sunak had his helicopter travel to Leeds paid for by Frank Hester back in November – before the PM engaged in ‘private talks’ with the controversial donor.

Rishi Sunak courted by racism row donor – and a free helicopter

Hester has been the subject of intense media scrutiny over the past week or so, after a set of disgusting comments attributed to him were made public. The multi-millionaire previously stated that Diane Abbott ‘makes you want to hate all black people’.

He also called for the senior Labour politician ‘to be shot‘. There has been some debate as to whether Hester’s comments would fit the latest definition of extremism, as set out by the government just a few days ago.

Leeds-based millionaire bankrolling the Tories – Who is Frank Hester?

The whole sorry row has plunged the Conservatives further into crisis. It emerged recently that Mr. Hester had given another £5 million to the Tories, on top of a separate £10 million received at the back-end of last year.

In fact, it was just a few weeks after this eight-figure donation landed that Frank Hester forked out for Rishi Sunak’s trip to Leeds. The Prime Minister was given a tour of the businessman’s offices, before they both attended an ‘off-the-record’ meeting.

Frank Hester ‘keeping the PM sweet’ – but others left bitter by donations

Sunak has come under fire for his near-constant use of air travel, which includes private jets to commutable cities from London. However, the row regarding Hester could prove to be more terminal for his problematic premiership.

Many onlookers on social media have described the arrangement as ‘corrupt’, with Carol Vorderman among the dissenting voices. The presenter-turned-political-activist has slammed the Tories for their latest ‘nothing to see here routine’.