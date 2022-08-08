A union-backed campaign has been launched to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
Enough is Enough will put pressure on politicians to deliver “fair pay, affordable bills, enough to eat and a decent place to live”.
“These aren’t luxuries – they are your rights!”, the campaign’s website notes, outlining five demands to push back against the “misery forced on millions by rising bills, low wages, food poverty, shoddy housing – and a society run only for a wealthy elite”.
They include:
- A real pay rise
- Slash energy bills
- End food poverty
- Decent homes for all
- Tax the rich
So far, several high-profile union representatives and politicians have backed the campaign, including CWU, Zarah Sultana MP and Ian Byrne MP.
In the launch video, Mick Lynch says: “People are fed up with the way they are treated at work, we need to turn that mood into real organisation on behalf of the working class.”
Watch in full below:
Related: ‘Trumpian’ Dorries calls on MPs conducting inquiry into Johnson to ‘quit the witch hunt’