“It’s time everyone in this country who’s got a rotten landlord, who’s got a low wage, who’s got in-work benefits, who’s going to a food bank, stood up together and said enough is enough.” – @RMTunion ’s Eddie Dempsey https://t.co/PWdRXYmhfU pic.twitter.com/jpeZaCKV6a

In the launch video, Mick Lynch says: “People are fed up with the way they are treated at work, we need to turn that mood into real organisation on behalf of the working class.”

So far, several high-profile union representatives and politicians have backed the campaign, including CWU, Zarah Sultana MP and Ian Byrne MP.

“These aren’t luxuries – they are your rights!”, the campaign’s website notes, outlining five demands to push back against the “misery forced on millions by rising bills, low wages, food poverty, shoddy housing – and a society run only for a wealthy elite”.

Enough is Enough will put pressure on politicians to deliver “fair pay, affordable bills, enough to eat and a decent place to live”.

A union-backed campaign has been launched to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

