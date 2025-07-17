16 and 17-year-olds will be able to vote at the next general election, the government has said.

Lowering the voting age to 16 had been a key pledge in Labour’s manifesto at the 2024 general election.

In new plans unveiled on Thursday, Keir Starmer’s government confirmed they would be lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 in time for the next general election.

This will be the first time the voting age is lowered since 1969, when 18-year-olds were given the vote.

The move will apply across all UK elections, with 16 and 17-year-olds currently only able to vote in devolved elections in England and Wales.

The government said this would be the “biggest change to UK democracy in a generation”.

'It's really important that 16 and 17 year olds have the vote'@Keir_Starmer tells ITV News Westminster Reporter @DennyTheJourno that he will lower the voting age to 16 by the next general election https://t.co/tSdDe4UWeE pic.twitter.com/oFbWmdC9mw — ITV News (@itvnews) July 17, 2025

Angela Rayner said: “For too long public trust in our democracy has been damaged and faith in our institutions has been allowed to decline.

“We are taking action to break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change, and delivering on our manifesto commitment to give sixteen-year-olds the right to vote.

“We cannot take our democracy for granted, and by protecting our elections from abuse and boosting participation we will strengthen the foundations of our society for the future.”

Minister for Democracy, Rushanara Ali, said: “We are modernising our democracy, so that it is fit for the 21st century. By delivering our manifesto commitment to extend the vote to 16 and 17 year olds, we are taking a generational step forward in restoring public trust and boosting engagement in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change.

“By reinforcing safeguards against foreign interference, we will strengthen our democratic institutions and protect them for future generations.”

