Nigel Farage has defended the people who violently protested outside a Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers.

Political leaders have been urged to “take a clear stand” and condemn violence following “horrifying” scenes in Knowsley.

A number of organisations have signed an open letter following the protests on Friday, which saw fireworks thrown at police and a police van attacked with hammers and set alight.

The letter, co-ordinated by coalition campaign Together With Refugees, criticised “inflammatory language” and policies that “demonise” people seeking refuge, and warned of a “high risk of more premeditated extremist attacks around the country” following the violence outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley.

The letter has more than 100 signatories, including Liverpool City of Sanctuary, Care4Calais, Share Knowsley and the Refugee Council.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has faced repeated criticism for her rhetoric describing migrants crossing the English Channel.

She prompted an outcry in November when she told MPs that the south coast was facing an “invasion” of illegal migrants.

Another political leader seemingly fanning the flames is former UKIPer Nigel Farage who called the Knowsley protesters “decent, honest people”.

The comments have prompted a fierce backlash on social media.

Here’s what people had to say:

Nigel…they were being racist and violent — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) February 13, 2023

Honest people who burn police cars shouting fascist slogans? #Gaslighting #Fascist — 💛 Katie’s Voice 😷🐟 (@Charles83230639) February 13, 2023

Decent as you are ? If that’s the case, then there is no decency at all. — Savan Qadir (@savanQadir) February 13, 2023

