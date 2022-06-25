Nigel Farage says there is a “growing sense of frustration” among Brexiteers that the big wins have not been delivered as he reflected on the outcome of the referendum six years ago.

The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader spoke to Adam and Victoria Derbyshire on their podcast Newscast, and surprisingly echoed the frustrations of businesses and citizens about the Brexit process.

“I think there are many in financial services tearing their hair out”, he said, adding that we have failed to “take back control” of our borders with record levels of legal and illegal immigration.

Asked by Derbyshire what the best thing about Brexit has been, Farage said “Britain’s standing in the World”, much to the bemusement of a few people on Twitter.

Anne Greensmith said Britain has become a “laughing stock” internationally, often owing to the disastrous implementation of the Brexit deal which is likely to break up the union of Great Britain.

If that’s the ‘best’ thing to happen, I shudder to think what the worst is!

— Anne Greensmith 💙 (@snowleopardess) June 23, 2022

