Lee Anderson says the UK was “ahead of the curve” when it comes to getting out of the European Union.

The deputy Conservative chair posted an article in the Express that claims the EU has a “member crisis” on its hands.

The right-wing newspaper says “anti-EU sentiment has been growing in recent years”, despite publishing the graph below that points to the exact opposite conclusion:

Research published just last year showed positive opinion of the EU is at an all-time high among member states.

Large majorities in nearly every surveyed member state see the EU in a favorable light, according to the poll.

A median of 72 per cent of adults across the 10 surveyed EU member nations express a favorable view of the organisation, with Greece the only country to have a near-divided view.

It begs the question of where The Express is getting its data from, and the answer is pretty depressing!

It's gets better. Their source is the betting markets, not any opinion polls. pic.twitter.com/KZUqQICyRN — Freddie Galen AGC (@Freddie_Galen) April 13, 2023

The newspaper has sourced its data from online bookie comparison site OddsChecker, which has supplied the odds on the next country to walk.

They predict Italy is the most likely, but still only give it a 3/1 chance.

A ‘Grexit’ was priced at 6/1, which works out at a or 16.7 per cent chance.

In other words, it ain’t gonna happen.

Related: The Sad Thing About The Labour Attack Ads