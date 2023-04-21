Adil Ray has hit out at transport secretary Mark Harper over racist abuse he has received after Suella Braverman’s comments on child sexual abuse.

The home secretary singled out British-Pakistani men as she alluded to grooming cases in Rotherham and Rochdale in recent interviews.

She pointed to a “predominance of certain ethnic groups”, specifically “British Pakistani males who hold cultural values totally at odds with British values” and “see women in a demeaned and illegitimate way”.

Braverman also claimed that victims and whistle-blowers were ignored “due to cultural sensitivity and political correctness’’, a claim challenged in many reports including the Operation Linden Report, published in June 2022.

Speaking about how the comments have impacted him personally, Ray asked Harper whether he thought it was right that the home secretary inflamed racists and that he’s now getting all this racist abuse.

Watch the heated exchange below:

