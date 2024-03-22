Emily Thornberry hit back at GB News hosts Anne Diamond and Stephen Dixon after they dragged up a 2014 tweet she sent during the Rochester and Strood by-election.

The shadow attorney general waded in on the saga surrounding England’s football kit for the UEFA European Football Championship due to take place this summer, which features an altered St George’s cross.

Echoing the words of her boss, she said: “I think it’s all very odd. I mean, if you look at it, what has Nike done?

“I mean, seriously, I can hardly recognize it as the England flag, can you? I mean, England flag is a simple white background and a red cross.”

But Dixon butted in, saying: “To be fair, you’re not a particular fan of the Saint George’s Cross, are you? You took the mickey out of someone flying the England flag and you had to resign as a result of it.”

His comments prompted a furious response from Thornberry, who said: “I took a photo ten years ago of a house that was completely covered in England flags. Is that what you mean?

“People made all sorts of assumptions about it. I’m so far beyond trying to sort of explain this. It was a photograph and other people decided what it was that I was thinking or saying.

“I mean, as I say, it was a very long time ago, but as far as I was concerned if I was going to do any damage to the Labour Party, I resigned.

“Do you remember when people used to do that? When they made a mistake? We haven’t seen that forever. I think from this lot they don’t do resigning, do they? Otherwise there wouldn’t be any of them left.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Watch Emily Thornberry slap down GBnews when they ask her about her tweet of a house covered in England flags, ten years ago.



"I resigned… remember when people used to do that when they made a mistake.. you haven't seen that forever with this lot.. they'd be none of them left" pic.twitter.com/hOwpG1xWqA — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 22, 2024

