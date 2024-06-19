The vast majority of voters who will be siding with the Labour Party at the General Election say Jeremy Corbyn should be readmitted to the party, new polling has revealed.

Corbyn will be running as an independent candidate in Islington North in July, a seat he has held since 1983.

In his alternative manifesto, the former Labour leader called for energy, water, rail and mail to be brought back into public control, as well as calling for a Green New Deal that puts Britain on the path towards a sustainable future.

He is odds on to win his seat with the bookies.

New polling commissioned by the Independent has found that more than half of all voters believe that Corbyn should be allowed back into the party if he is re-elected in Islington North.

Some 56 per cent of all voters say he should be readmitted, while eight in 10 Labour voters say he should be allowed to rejoin the Labour Party.

The poll also asked voters whether Nigel Farage should be allowed to join the Conservatives, with 46 per cent of all voters saying he should.

A sample of 1,624 UK adults were asked the question: “If they become MPs at this general election should Nigel Farage be allowed into the Conservatives and/or Jeremy Corbyn be allowed into Labour ?”

A third of respondents believed that both candidates should be allowed to join the major parties, but twice as many wanted only Mr Corbyn to rejoin Labour (29 per cent), compared to 17 per cent who wanted only Mr Farage to join the Tories.

