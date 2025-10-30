Ed Davey had the perfect tweet after the Lib Dems helped defeat Nigel Farage’s bill on the UK leaving the European Convention on Human Rights.

On Wednesday, the Reform UK leader proposed a 10-minute rule bill to withdraw from the ECHR.

Whilst the Labour and Tory benches were largely empty, dozens of Lib Dem MPs and opposition MPs from smaller parties turned up, and Farage was heckled as he delivered his proposal.

It was a non-starter though, with Farage comfortably defeated by 154 votes to 96, a majority of 58. With neither Labour or the Tories whipping their MPs on the bill, many didn’t turn up, meaning the Lib Dems have taken a lot of the credit for killing the bill.

Ed Davey used the vote as an opportunity to launch a brutal attack on Farage, saying that his bill was perhaps inspired by Putin and Russia.

He also hit out at Farage for ‘making his career by damaging our country,’ and said the UK leaving the ECHR would be ‘cheered by dictators and authoritarian regimes the world over.’

Davey wasn’t done there though. Later in the evening, after the vote, he took to X to land one final blow on Farage.

Sharing a picture of himself raising a pint, he wrote: “When you’ve protected British people’s rights from the authoritarian regime Nigel Farage craves.”