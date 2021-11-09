A disgraced Tory MP who was suspended from parliament for sexual misconduct has written to broadcasters asking them to make a documentary about the “good work” done by politicians.

Rob Roberts – who was found by an independent panel to have made “repeated unwanted sexual advances” towards a member of staff – was suspended from the Commons in May for six weeks.

The MP for Delyn said he had written to the BBC and ITV, asking them to send camera crews around the country capturing what MPs do for their constituents.

‘Febrile times’

Writing on Facebook, Roberts – who was readmitted to the Conservative party last week – said: “We live in particularly febrile times, with much of the public discourse driven by creating scandal and outrage. Often it is justified, sometimes it is not.

“It is important that people see the good work that MPs of all colours do across the country, and hear from some of the constituents whose lives have been changed for the better.”

I’m genuinely still gobsmacked at Rob Roberts.



On an afternoon MPs were once again demanding he face a by-election for sexually harassing two Parliamentary staffers…



He’s written to the BBC and ITV asking they make a documentary on the good work MPs do pic.twitter.com/u8iERjyxSW — Calgie (@christiancalgie) November 8, 2021

The Tories confirmed that Roberts was a part member again after his 12-week suspension – although the whip is still being withheld from him in the Commons.

‘Disgrace’

As the government continues to be submerged in sleaze scandals, Labour called the reinstatement of his membership “a disgrace” – and said ministers were hiding behind a “loophole” preventing a recall petition.

Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson on Monday to “work with us” to ensure Roberts faces the “judgement” of the electorate.

In his letter to broadcasters, Roberts insisted MPs “do a huge amount of good work in their communities” – and suggested the BBC and ITV could highlight the work of a different politician each day.

He wrote: “I sincerely hope that both the BBC and ITV take this idea on board and give it due consideration to bring just a little bit of balance to a very one-sided situation that is leading to MPs receiving threats and abuse on a daily basis.”

