Revelations that Sir Keir Starmer has established a so-called “surrender squad” to undo Brexit have been met with widespread relief on social media.

Reports in the Daily Mail suggest the prime minister has set up an “all-powerful team” of more than 100 civil servants to run the UK’s negotiations with Brussels.

It has led critics to warn that the PM could be about to “jettison the freedoms and opportunities of Brexit” to “permanently lash the UK to an EU superstate”, although judging by the response on social media, most people see that as a rather good thing.

One of the so-called “demands” from Brussels will be freedom of movement for young people, which was stripped during the Brexit process.

Labour has previously rejected calls for the scheme due to concerns over maintaining manifesto commitments on free movement with the EU, however, European affairs minister Nick Thomas-Symonds has hinted that the government is open to offers.

The plan would allow people under 30 to travel and work more easily between the UK and the EU – sounds good, right?

But according to The Mail, such moves would constitute a step backwards!

Speaking to the publication, Lord Frost, Boris Johnson’s former Brexit negotiator said Labour instinctively wanted to rejoin the EU.

He said: “The plan has been blown by the fact that they can’t hide the creation of this Surrender Squad in the Cabinet Office. This huge unit is getting ready for a major renegotiation – it will have more people than I had for the original deal with the EU in 2020.”

