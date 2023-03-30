Jeremy Corbyn said he has “no intention of stopping” fighting for his constituents after being blocked from running as a Labour candidate, adding: “I will not be intimidated into silence.”

Sir Keir Starmer got the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to vote not to endorse his predecessor in contesting Islington North for Labour at the next election.

Corbyn stopped short of saying he will stand as an independent, as he criticised what he called a “shameful attack on party democracy, party members and natural justice” on Tuesday.

But the former Labour leader added: “I will not be intimidated into silence. I have spent my life fighting for a fairer society on behalf of the people of Islington North, and I have no intention of stopping now.”

Speculation that he might join the Green Party has been rife after the announcement.

Novara Media co-founder Aaron Bastani said Corbyn running for the Greens could be a “game-changer for the party”, while Sam Street said the party should “bite Jeremy Corbyn’s hand off to join them”.

Corbyn running for Greens could be a game-changer for party. Likely win Islington & Bristol. After that looking at 3 MPs & potential affiliation of trade unions.



It won't happen because of risk aversion (& it has potential downsides!) but interesting thought experiment. — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) March 29, 2023

But expectations have been hampered by party officials, with co-leader Adrian Ramsay telling Andrew Marr that “no such conversations are taking place”.

Ramsay says the party has already selected a candidate for Islington North, which would require some delicate political manoeuvring if Corbyn is to stay put.

Last year, Carla Denyer also poured cold water on the matter on LBC, while Sian Berry has previously posted the party’s policies in relation to discrimination in response to rumours.

'Would you welcome Jeremy Corbyn in as a Green member?'



Andrew Marr puts the question to Co-Leader of the Green Party Carla Denyer.@AndrewMarr9 | @carla_denyer pic.twitter.com/mFOu6zKbal — LBC (@LBC) May 4, 2022

To anyone who is thinking of joining the Green Party, please read these first. https://t.co/GWdkTB3upLhttps://t.co/dVmvBNwmqK pic.twitter.com/nlpiJa5KWN — Sian Berry (@sianberry) October 29, 2020

Related: Lib Dems target Blue Wall with cringe campaign video