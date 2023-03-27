The odds on Jeremy Corbyn winning Islington North are stacked AGAINST the former Labour leader, according to the latest prices.

Corbyn has been blocked from standing as a Labour candidate at the next general election, with Sir Keir Starmer set to bring a motion confirming the move to a meeting of the party’s ruling body.

The Labour leader will propose a motion that will make clear that the National Executive Committee will not endorse Mr Corbyn at the next election, expected in around 18 months’ time.

Sir Keir ruled out the left-wing veteran standing again for Labour last month, as he insisted the party has undergone a transformation under his leadership.

The motion, which the NEC is expected to back at a meeting on Tuesday, says the Islington North MP “will not be endorsed by the NEC as a candidate on behalf of the Labour Party at the next general election”.

A senior Labour source said: “Keir Starmer has made clear that Jeremy Corbyn won’t be a Labour candidate at the next general election. The Labour Party now is unrecognisable from the one that lost in 2019.

“Tuesday’s vote will confirm this and ensure we can focus on our five missions to build a better Britain.”

Bookies currently have the odds stacked against Corbyn, who looks to face an uphill battle to get re-elected.

Luke Tarr, Head of PR at Star Sports, said: “Following Monday’s news that Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election, we’ve priced up the possibility that the MP for Islington North wins his seat as an independent candidate.

“We are 2/1 for the former Labour leader to reclaim Islington North as an independent, for which he has presided over since 1983, when the next general election in the United Kingdom is called.”

