The Peace & Justice Project has described comments made by Reform UK’s sole MP, Lee Anderson in regards to the traveller community as “disgusting, inflammatory and discriminatory”.

Anderson, who recently defected to Reform UK after being suspended from the Conservative Party over Islamaphobic comments directed towards Sadiq Khan, was quizzed on the topic during a press conference held on International Romani Day.

The Ashfield MP previously made big-time news after he hired a digger to plant two concrete blocks at a car park entrance to stop travellers from setting up camp.

He said he built his own barrier at Strawberry Bank, in Huthwaite, after waiting four weeks for Nottinghamshire County Council, which owns the land, to act.

Pressed on the matter during a Reform UK press conference, he said he had no regrets over his actions.

“It’s the travelling community who are just thieves and vagabonds and ruining my entire village and I’d do it again”, he said.

The Peace & Justice Project, which was set up by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, pointed out that the GRT community faces some of the worst discrimination in our society, branding Anderson’s comments as “disgusting”.

Watch the clip in full below:

The GRT community faces some of the worst discrimination in our society.



Lee Anderson’s comments today were disgusting, inflammatory and discriminatory.



We cannot allow the politics of hate to divide our communities. https://t.co/zuk9EPswnf — Peace & Justice Project (@corbyn_project) April 8, 2024

Related: Reform UK leader warns candidates not to post on social media after drinking