Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future after MPs investigating his partygate denials denounced the “flimsy” assurances they were based on.

In at times short-tempered testimony lasting more than three hours, the former prime minister insisted there was not a “shred of evidence” to show he lied to MPs.

It would have been “utterly insane” for him to have misled Parliament, he told the Privileges Committee that could recommend his suspension from the Commons.

If a proposal for a 10-day suspension is voted through by MPs, a by-election in Mr Johnson’s seat could be triggered, potentially spelling the end of his parliamentary career.

Arch-loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg said Johnson won public support with his defences despite them being met with exasperation by multiple members of the cross-party panel of MPs grilling him.

The Tory MP told Channel 4 News: “I think that if Boris Johnson went to a by-election he would win it comfortably. Because I think he’s winning in the court of public opinion, who see this as a kangaroo court.”

But the latest William Hill odds appear to suggest to the contrary.

The bookmakers make it 4/6 that the former prime minister doesn’t win a seat at the next general election.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “Boris Johnson’s fate is set to be decided by the Privileges Committee, but regardless of their decision the public may be less forgiving, and we are 4/6 that he won’t win a seat at the next general election.

“While the situation may look dire for Boris at the moment, we understand he still has significant support in his constituency, and he is 11/10 to secure a seat at the next vote.”

